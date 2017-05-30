By Lauren Fitch





Striking a warrior pose at the edge of Penguin Coast is a yoga experience unlike any other, says Kate Rosenfeld of Rosie Glow Yoga, who has taken her practice to the Maryland Zoo from now through the end of September for Yoga at the Zoo. The penguins—as well as the pelicans that share their space—waddle right up to the glass and aren’t afraid to interact with yogis, she says.

The animal interaction continues after class when participants meet one of the zoo’s ambassador penguins. Yogis also receive same-day admission to the zoo for more fun and animal watching. Not surprisingly, the class has become popular and Rosenfeld says the zoo is considering expanding the program to include more yoga events.

Yoga at the Zoo is geared to all levels of practitioners aged 15 and up. Those who are over 21 are treated to a Truly Spiked & Sparkling beverage, which is sponsoring the program.

Check the zoo’s website for dates and to register. Yoga at the Zoo costs $20 for non-members, $10 for members. http://www.marylandzoo.org/events/special-events/