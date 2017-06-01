By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 1

Music: WTMD First Thursday

Seven bands take the stage as part of this summer concert series on the waterfront.

Free. 5:30 p.m. at Canton Waterfront Park.

FRIDAY 2

Theater: Promenade

Abandon your traditional take on theater with Promenade: Baltimore, an innovative dramatic experience from Single Carrot Theatre and Stereo AKT. In the roving production (seriously, audience members follow the actors around on a bus), the city is both the setting and a main character, with actors sharing stories and music to shed light on Baltimore’s “complexities, struggles and beauty.”

June 2-25 at Single Carrot Theatre. Call for ticket information.



Festival: Annapolis Irish Festival

Explore Leprechaun Land, enjoy live music and celebrate your Irish pride at the Annapolis Irish Festival. With plenty of activities to keep kids busy (a bouncy castle, special shows and face-painting, to name a few), this family-friendly day will bring the Irish out in everyone. No little lambs in tow? Check out the Mass Pipe Band and Drum Competition, Guinness on tap and one of many great Celtic rock bands taking the stage, like Gaelic Storm and Scythian.

June 2-3 at Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds.



Festival: Capital Jazz Fest

The multistage festival features tons of jazz and soul, naturally, but is also the perfect spot to people-watch, enjoy festival food, shop and more.

June 2-4 at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Art: Artists for Truth Exhibition Opening and Auction

Over 150 artists contribute to this exhibition about the importance of truth in a democracy. All artwork is for sale through a silent auction, which raises funds for organizations that fight the spread of inaccurate news and information.

Free. 6-10 p.m. at Spacecamp.

Art: Contemporary Realities

This group show features work from Cody Pryseski, Mattye Hamilton, Patrick Kluga, and Grace Sweeney.

Free. Reception is 6-9 p.m.; exhibition through July 31 at Mud and Metal Fine Craft.

Theater: Charm City Nights on the Fringe

A preview of the 6th Annual Charm City Fringe Festival, this spin on vaudeville includes puppetry, circus arts, dance, music, film, and theatre.

Tickets: $20. 7:30-10 pm, June 2-3 at Baltimore Theatre Project.

Comedy: The World Champion Judah Friedlander

Gaithersburg native, stand-up comedian, and former 30 Rock cast member Judah Friedlander promises a night of laughter, featuring opening acts Pierre Bennu and Umar Khan.

Tickets: $20. 8 p.m. at Creative Alliance at The Patterson.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: That’s What She Said.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer. Bonus: On select Fridays, the Bookmobile will park in the Square and offer each child a chance to select their own free book.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 3

Outdoor: National Trails Day

According to National Park Service/ Chesapeake Conservancy partnership Find Your Chesapeake, Baltimore boasts “almost 6,000 acres of parkland, three stream valleys and miles of bike and natural surface trail”—perfect for celebrating National Trails Day, a countrywide initiative to encourage hiking and other fresh-air activities. In honor of the event, the Department of Recreation and Parks has coordinated numerous outdoor programs over the course of the weekend, from a Middle Branch canoe tour to bike rides around Lake Montebello. (P.S. Most counties are participating, too, so be sure to check your local Parks & Rec site.)

June 3-5 citywide. Free.



Festival: Strawberry Festival

Is there anything more summery than strawberry shortcake? Join the Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church for their annual Strawberry Festival, featuring games, pony rides, a silent auction, craft and antique vendors, and lots and lots of strawberries. (In the 26 years since the festival began, festival vendors have sold more than 40,000 pounds of the juicy red fruit.)

June 3 at 6680 Sykesville Road.

Theater: Center Stage 2017 Gala (Improvise: A New Story)

Marvel at the newly-renovated theater as you are whisked through a night of cocktails, dinner, and interactive performances on all five floors. A fortune teller, jazz show, and moving sculptures are just some of the attractions at this create-your-own-adventure experience.

Tickets: $500 individual, $6k table experience. 6 p.m. at Baltimore Center Stage.

Food: Baltimore Donut Bike Crawl

Work off some calories and gain them right back by biking to five participating city bakeries, each of which will hand out a free donut to participants.

Tickets: $25. Check-in 10 a.m. at Roosevelt Park.

Art: Annapolis Arts Week

New this year, this festival celebrates work by local artists with block parties, live music, classes and workshops, and more.

Tickets: vary based on activity. Through June 11 throughout the city.

Music: Folkal Point: Elena & Los Fulanos

This DC-based band, which blends mariachi, son, and punk music, stops at An Die Musik for the theater’s new folk singer-songwriter series.

Tickets: $12 in advance, +$3 at the door. 8 p.m. at An Die Musik.

SUNDAY 4

Theater: Broadway Night

Performers from the Baltimore Men’s Chorus (BMC) put their own spin on classic Broadway musical songbooks, from Sound of Music to Grease. Attendees are encouraged to sing along and come dressed as characters from their favorite shows — those in the best costumes will snag prizes.

Tickets: $10 cover. 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at Sotto Sopra.