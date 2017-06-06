By Elizabeth Heubeck





Jamie Smith, Towson stay-at-home mother of three, claims she’s most comfortable in jeans or workout clothes. But she strikes a mighty confident pose in this fitted, off-the-shoulder blouse and funky mini skirt, admitting the photo shoot was “a ton of fun”—she even ended up purchasing the top she modeled at Green Spring Station. While she normally sticks to simple lines and solid colors, the licensed clinical social worker and board member for the Baltimore Child Abuse Center (BCAC) does enjoy dressing up on special occasions, like the 2017 BCAC’s Be a Hero fundraising gala held in April that she co-chaired.

WHAT SHE’S WEARING:

Skirt, $595, and Top, $290, by Nicole Miller at Panache at Green Spring Station. Bracelet, $70, by Karine Sultane and Necklace, $245, by Anna Saulino at Trillium at Green Spring Station. shoes STYLIST’S own.

Model: Jamie Smith

Photographer: David Stuck

Clothing Stylist: Mikey Abato Monaghan

Makeup: Owen Michael O’Donnell

Hair: Ali tuluoglu, UNO The Salon

Location: Yves Delorme at Green Spring Station

Written By: Elizabeth Heubeck