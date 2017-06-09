In honor of her 28th birthday, STYLE's self-care columnist offers her 28 top tips.

28 Ways to Take Care of Yourself

By Mary Adelle





Hello loves. Happy June. What are your summer self-care plans? Email me and let me know.

On May 31, I celebrated my 28th birthday. In honor of my 28 years, this month’s column lists my top 28 self-care tips. I hope you enjoy.

(Disclaimer: I feel these might read as “quick and dirty tips,” but I realize a lot of these actions can be difficult…and that’s okay—do what you are able to do.)

Rest. Not sleep—rest. Sitting, laying, lounging, etc. and doing absolutely nothing except breathing. Rest is intoxicating.

Celebrate yourself. Celebrate little things. Say, out loud, “Aw yeah, I am awesome!” when you cross of an item on your to-do list.

Pet an animal. If you’re allergic, watch a funny animal YouTube video.

Speak up. Tell someone how you feel.

Set boundaries. Say no and fight the urge to explain why.

Give yourself physical pleasure. Anything from masturbation to a little hand massage halfway through the workday.

Smell nice things. My friend gave me rosewater spray for my birthday and just a little spritz gives my mind a break from thinking while I experience its sweet scent.

Don’t judge others. When you do, think to yourself, “What do I have going on that’s causing me to judge this person?”

Eat without counting calories.

Walk without counting steps.

Say “thank you” instead of “I’m sorry.” Try to replace regret and self-judgement with gratitude.

Find something to be grateful for every day.

Allow sadness and let yourself experience it. Being alive is sad. (And joyful. And scary. And awful. And incredible.)

When you’re angry, express it, but express it productively and safely. This could look like a conversation, a kick-boxing class, a therapy session, etc.

Find time to go outside.

Tell your people you love them. Do this often. Life is brief.

Drink water.

Find a mantra or affirmation you love and say it when you need it. Mine is “I surrender and let go.”

Fight the urge to please others over yourself. You’re allowed to make others feel uncomfortable (by declining or leaving or resisting, etc.) for the sake of what you need.

Engage your senses every day. Whether tha’s with a new playlist, an exciting novel, a delicious meal, or a sensual date, get out of your head for a bit.

Vent. To a good friend or a therapist or a big sister. Remember to thank them for listening.

Create. Poetry, coding, circuitry, pottery, cookies. Make something—it feels so good. The universe loves it.

Be alone.

Choose friends and family who make you feel loved, supported, and happy. Make them feel loved, supported, and happy.

Eat breakfast.

Take pictures. Selfies, landscapes, group photos. Post them to your social media.

Allow change. Sit in the discomfort of change—let yourself cry or throw things across the room in frustration. Then pull your mantra out of your back pocket.

Celebrate your birthday however you’d like.

Trust your gut and take (self) care,

Mary Adelle

Mary Adelle is a poet, a co-host on Give Me the Deets podcast, and the co-curator of Babe Press. She is passionate about taking care of herself and taking care of others.