By Kimberly Uslin





THURSDAY 8

St. Nicholas Greek Folk Festival

Opa! Celebrate Greek food, music, dancing and culture at Maryland’s largest Greek festival, perfect for adults and kids alike. Presented by the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Baltimore, the four-day fest offers plenty of fantastic food, Greek-themed crafts, interactive dances and more.

June 8-11 at Plateia of St. Nicholas. stnicholasmd.org

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at Community Groove, a gathering of local musicians playing “infectious, funky” jams. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

FRIDAY 9

Music: Neil Diamond

Good times never seemed so good (so good! so good!). Grammy-winning artist Neil Diamond brings his “Sweet” brand of rock ’n’ roll to Baltimore as part of his 50 Year Anniversary World Tour. See the Hall of Famer perform hits like “Cherry, Cherry,” “Cracklin’ Rosie” and more.

June 9 at Royal Farms Arena. Tickets: $39-$175. royalfarmsarena.com



Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: That’s What She Said.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer. Bonus: On select Fridays, the Bookmobile will park in the Square and offer each child a chance to select their own free book.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 10

Festival: Honfest

Need we even include an explanation of this Baltimore cultural classic? “Bawlmer’s Best Time” pays homage to the “Hon,” a Charm City caricature characterized by beehive hairdos, cat’s eye glasses, a nasal drawl and kitsch galore. Don’t miss the Baltimore’s Best Hon pageant, myriad Elvis impersonators and, of course, vendors peddling Baltimore’s go-to summer snack: the lemon stick.

June 10-11 at The Avenue in Hampden. honfest.net

Festival: St. Mary’s County Crab Festival

Leonardtown may be more famous for its oyster shucking than its crabs, but this seafood festival isn’t one to be missed. In fact, the fest is advertised à la Forrest Gump: They’ve got “steamed hard crabs, soft crabs, crab cakes, crab soup, and other seafood dishes”—and some non-crustacean fun, too, like car shows and crafts.

June 10 at St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

Event: Baltimore Floatilla

Raise your voices (and your oars) in support of a healthy harbor for the 2nd Annual Baltimore Floatilla. The 5-mile paddling event can be completed via canoe, kayak or even stand-up paddleboard—but a word to the wise: The affair is for experienced paddlers only. Only an OK oarsperson? Don’t fret! You can still show your support for clean- water initiatives, as the MOMS Organic Market After-Party is free for all.

Tickets: $40. 443-743-3308.



Event: Summertime Adopt-A-Thon

Find your furry soulmate at the “largest adoption event in the Baltimore area and surrounding counties.” The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS), the Baltimore Animal Welfare Alliance (BAWA), the Maryland SPCA, and several other local animal services groups will gather to find over 100 dogs and cats (and puppies! and kittens!) new “furever” homes. Enjoy perks like waived adoption fees and same-day adoptions.

Free. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Timonium Fairgrounds.

Food: Vegan Food Fest

Whether you’re an herbivore or carnivore, or something in between, this event is an exciting chance to try Baltimore’s local vegan cuisine all in one place. The Big Bean Theory and Land of Kush will be among vendors selling the very best of their vegan offerings. You might even trick your kids into eating their vegetables!

Free. Noon-5 p.m. Thrive Baltimore.

Event: Summer @ Your Library Kickoff

Remind your kids that summer reading can be fun! Summer @ Your Library will have indoor and outdoor family-friendly events, like face-painting, balloon art, hula hooping, and children’s music. Participants will have the opportunity to join in on a summer reading challenge and get to know the educational programs the Baltimore County Public Library offers to young minds on break from school.

Free. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Owings Mills Branch Library.

Art: Bromo’s Finest Hour! Celebration

Take a step back in time at the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower to celebrate the towers clock’s restoration “to its original gravity-driven mechanism.” Free tours of the clock room and refreshments will be offered, as well as a ribbon-cutting for the opening of the Maryland Glass Room on the 15th floor. Enjoy viewing some of the resident artists’ studios in the tower while you’re there.

Free. 11 a.m. Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower.

Art: Artscape Kickoff Party

Get pumped for Artscape at its official Kick-Off Party. Fleckenstein Gallery will host an artist reception celebrating its current show, Inside/Outside Painted Spaces by Zarina Z. and Alice Valenti. Their work is sure to inspire you to check out all that Artscape has to offer!

Free. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Fleckenstein Gallery.

Event: A Morning of Wellness at The Ivy Hotel

Celebrate Global Wellness Day with a morning of self-care. The Spa at the Ivy will host an outdoor yoga class followed by two talks by wellness experts Cassandra Herbert and Colleen Curran. Attendees get a body-nurturing smoothie and discounts on spa services.

Tickets: $35. 8-11 a.m. The Ivy Hotel. Registration required.

Event: Volo City Brand Launch Party

Join Volo City, formerly Baltimore Social, at the launch of their national brand. Adults and children alike will have a chance to get active, with organized football and soccer games, live music, food trucks, and beverages (including partner Sagamore Rye). The party kicks off Volo City Kids Foundation’s free Baltimore City Youth Sports Leagues, offering a variety of summer sports played throughout Baltimore to children ages 6-12.

Free. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Port Covington. Registration required.

Festival: BritFest 2017

Take a trip across the pond at BritFest. Beers from the UK, live British music, and British-inspired cuisine abound. Don’t miss the live exhibition polo match while you’re there!

Tickets: Adults $25, Youth under 10 free. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Maryland Polo Club Grounds.

Festival: Italian Festival

Join in on the annual Feast of Saint Anthony in Little Italy. There will be Italian food and wine galore, game wheels, and activities like face painting and “cheese building” for the kids. Be sure to get a photo with the Roman gladiators and cheer on the Roma Sausage-eating contest. Molto bene!

Free. June 10: Noon-8p.m., June 11: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saint Leo’s Church, Little Italy.

SUNDAY 11

Festival: Books in Bloom

Celebrate the beauty of written word under the trees at Columbia’s inaugural book festival. Featured authors David Ebershoff (The Danish Girl) and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (Half of a Yellow Sun) will each give talks on the main stage, followed by panel discussions and readings by “some of the country’s best and brightest writers.” Warning: Your summer reading list may double in size.

Free. Noon-5p.m. The Chrysalis in Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods.

Outdoor: Tour dem Parks, Hon!

Explore our city’s parks on two wheels. The 15th annual bicycle tour promotes urban cycling, and is open to beginners and pros alike. Riders will get to see Baltimore’s distinct and historical neighborhoods, as well as explore the nature and greenery of the parks system. Rest stops will be staffed by members of the cycling community in Charm City, including mechanics from local bike shops. Finish the day with a barbecue and meet some new cycle-buddies. Families welcome!

Tickets: Adults $55, Youth under 16 $20. 7:30 a.m-3 p.m. Druid Hill Park.