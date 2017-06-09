Artscape: Our Must-Visit List

By Laura Dzubay





What are we looking forward to at Arstcape next month?

Renowned percussionist Sheila E. on the main stage

Gypsy punk band Gogol Bordello

Argentinian dance group Che Malambo

Seeing a film at the renovated Parkway Theatre (Maybe “Citizen Jane”?)

How this year’s theme, “Camp Artscape: Adventure Awaits” will be represented in all its campiness

What else do rookies and longtime supporters alike need to know? Artscape will be held Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 at Mount Royal Avenue and North Charles Street. The event is free and open to the public, which makes this 36-year-old celebration of the arts an accessible and affordable event for natives and visitors.

Artscape attracts more than 300,000 attendees every year. So, if you are new to the festivities, go early or Uber. And pack your sunscreen—it’s always the hottest and sunniest weekend of the year.

This year, there will be five large camp-themed visual and performing art installations, a Charles Street campsite and art trail, the Fred Prize Portable Gallery featuring works by winning artist Brian High, Camp NASA: The Universe Awaits, Welcome to the Mystic Campgrounds of Gamescape, an interactive “Mess Hall” area, a teen-focused Youth Arts Council camp and beer from local breweries.

It’s not too early to get excited about the offerings. Visit artscape.org.