On Its Own Merritt The Baltimore-area gyms get a rebrand—and Canton gets a new pool.

By Hannah Monicken





With a fresh rebrand that brings all Merritt companies under a single identity, Merritt Clubs drops its middle name, “Athletic,” to make the gym feel more like a destination than an obligation. “People belong to clubs,” says Marketing Director Donyel Cerceo. Post-renovation, the Canton location will have an indoor pool and an outdoor rooftop pool to open in time for summer 2018. There’ll be more gym space on the bottom floor and a boatload of new parking spaces, too.

What I Love: Rooftop. Pool. I haven’t experienced it yet, of course, but it’s hard to imagine how Merritt could go wrong with a pool overlooking the city.

What I Don’t: Memberships to Merritt are a little pricey; the Canton location starts at $59 per month. But the clubs do offer a lot (nine locations, open 24 hours; fitness classes and courts; personal training, etc.), as well as a results-guaranteed program and special-rates deals for seniors, students, military and more.