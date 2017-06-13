BSA Grads Hit the Small Screen Two alumni will appear on shows this fall.

By Katrina Schmidt





Darrel Kennedy graduated from the Baltimore School for the Arts’ theater program in 2015 and hit the ground running. Kennedy founded a film production company, Rinki Dink Studios, which earned her a spot on TLC’s entrepreneurial venture, Girl Starter. The reality competition pits eight young women working in teams for $100,000 in seed money to fund the businesses they create on the show.

“Not only are you filming a reality television show which itself is a daunting task,” Kennedy says, “you’re building a real business.”

Kennedy’s team founded Tolli, a location-based app for artists to network for job opportunities. It’s “kind of like Tinder” for artists, she quips. Tolli ultimately won the competition. Now, Kennedy is giving as much as she can to the growth of the business.

Although the multi-hyphenate life of an entrepreneur-artist-reality star isn’t what she expected, she credits the show for giving her the confidence to chase multiple pursuits. “People are often told you have to go for one path,” she says. “It’s okay to do everything on your checklist, if you can manage to do it correctly.”

Imani Robinson, a 2011 graduate of the BSA’s theatre program, recently took a star turn writing for and acting in HBO’s “The Deuce,” set to premiere Sept. 10.

Robinson worked as a writers’ assistant and played the role of “Alice,” a speaking character who appears in the fifth episode. The show took her to New York City. But now signed with an agent, she’s returning to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of being a regular on a TV comedy series.

While also a graduate of the CalArts School of Theater, Robinson credits her BSA education for much of what she knows. “It really shaped me as a performer,” she says. “[BSA] helped me learn to be confident in acting.”