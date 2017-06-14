By Jessica Gregg





Baltimore Social, the adult sports league that brought bocce to the under-60 crowd and made it cool to join a cornhole team, is back for the summer with a new name, Volo City, and an expanded focus.

In 2015, Volo City launched a youth sports league for kids aged six to 12. This year, the league established the Volo City Youth Foundation that allows kids to play sports for free for each adult that registers to play a Volo City sport.

Nationwide, the Baltimore-based Volo City has more than 175,000 members in seven cities who play everything from soccer to flag football to bocce in casual matchups that are meant to be about socializing as much as physical activity.

The organization plans to continue growing by adding fitness and wellness classes, nutrition program and competitive performance leagues, CEO Giovanni Marcantoni says.

For information about their youth sports program and Volo City Youth Foundation, visit volocityfoundation.org/baltimore/

Image courtesy of Volo City.