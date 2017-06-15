Weekend Plans: What to Do 6/15-6/18

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 15

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

FRIDAY 16

Festival: Columbia Festival of the Arts

The huge summer arts festival kicks off with LakeFest Free Weekend June 16-18! Check out the whole awesome lineup here.

Free. June 16-18 in Columbia.

Film: LGBTQ Showings at the Parkway

In honor of Pride weekend, the Parkway will show a series of films featuring LGBTQ themes.

June 16-22 at the Parkway.

Festival: Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival

This aptly named festival promises all-you-care-to-taste protein and potent potables, including 60 beers, 40 bourbons and seemingly endless BBQ offerings, from whole hogs and chicken breasts to pulled pork and ribs galore. All guests get a signature glass to sip from while enjoying live music, BBQ exhibits and seminars and all the meat they can eat.

June 16-17 at Plateau at National Harbor. beerandbourbon.com

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Crushing Day.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer. Bonus: On select Fridays, the Bookmobile will park in the Square and offer each child a chance to select their own free book.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Theater: The Tempest

Where better to experience Shakespeare’s tumultuous tale of the forces of nature (and human nature) than the great outdoors? See The Tempest in Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s outdoor theater at PFI Historic Park in Ellicott City. If you’ve never attended an outdoor show, “be not afeard; the isle is full of noises, sounds, and sweet airs, that give delight and hurt not”—well, at least according to the Bard.

June 16-July 23 at Chesapeake Shakespeare Company in-the-Ruins Outdoor Theater.



SATURDAY 17

Festival: World Refugee Day

Celebrate diversity with this annual “international family showcase,” which spotlights the artistic talents of Baltimore’s immigrant and refugee populations.

2-6 p.m. at the Creative Alliance.

Festival: Baltimore Pride

Since 1975, Baltimore Pride has served as a highly visible weekend of advocacy for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals and their allies. Welcoming more than 30,000 people each year, the festival (a program of the Gay & Lesbian Community Center of Baltimore) promises parades, block parties and plenty of fun.

June 17-18 at Old Goucher.



Comedy: Mortified

Watch as adults read from their childhood diaries aloud. We promise: It’s cringe-y, sweet and undeniably hilarious.

8 p.m. at the Ideal Arts Space. Tickets: $15 adv, $20 at the door.

Reading: I Wouldn’t Have Changed a Thing

Based on the memoirs of Luther S. “Ludie” Tall, I Wouldn’t Have Changed a Thing chronicles life in Baltimore in the early 1900s. Written by Tall’s granddaughter, local author Holly Lewis Maddux, the book explores the development of Roland Park in the 1900s and 1910s, from Roma encampments to the burning of downtown Baltimore in 1904. Hear her read from the text and have your copy signed.

June 17 at Greetings & Readings. Free.



Festival: Maryland Lavender Festival

Perhaps the summer’s most fragrant fest, the Maryland Lavender Festival at Springfield Manor offers guests the chance to wander among their massive lavender fields (featuring more than 2,500 plantings) while listening to live music, shopping for artisan crafts and sipping handcrafted wine and spirits. Bonus: A “lavender luncheon” ticket entitles you to a lavender chicken salad croissant, grapes, chips, lavender lemonade and a lavender cookie. Yum.

June 17-18 at Springfield Manor.



Art: Sondheim Finalists

In advance of the big announcement, the finalists for the 12th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize will present their work to the public at the Walters Art Museum. The $25,000 award (Baltimore’s most prestigious) will be presented in conjunction with Artscape in July, but the finalists’ work will be on view June 17-August 13 at The Walters.

SUNDAY 18

Food: Father’s Day Dinner at Schola

Get a little fancier than grilling with this special Father’s Day cooking class, featuring confit duck, juicy filet, and s’mores bread pudding.

5 p.m. at Schola.

Comedy: John Mulaney

The hilarious stand-up comedian and Saturday Night Live writer comes to Charm City for two hilarious nights.

June 18-19 at the Meyerhoff.

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor music festival returns with a performance from Crawdaddies.

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.

Exhibition: Just Married!

Fall in love with Just Married! Wedding Stories from Jewish Maryland, a new exhibit at the Jewish Museum of Maryland featuring all things nuptial. Artifacts, photographs and more explore the intersection between religious and secular traditions in Jewish weddings past and present, an a complementary online exhibit (cutely called “Marrying Maryland”) allows Jewish Marylanders to contribute their own wedding documents.

June 18-Sept. 17. Tickets: $10.

