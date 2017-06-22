Weekend Plans: What to Do 6/22-6/25

By Kimberly Uslin





THURSDAY 22

Food: El Bufalo 5th Anniversary Celebration

The Canton favorite kicks off its weekend-long celebrations with new cocktails (Jalapeno Grapefruit, yum) and menu items, as well as a happy hour benefiting the Ulman Cancer Fund, live music, and ultra-cheap drinks. Keep the fun going Saturday with a bottle club party Saturday and special drag brunch Sunday.

Weekend-long at El Bufalo.

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

FRIDAY 23

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series kicks off with cool cover band Honey Extractor.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Common Ground.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer. Bonus: On select Fridays, the Bookmobile will park in the Square and offer each child a chance to select their own free book.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 24

Fitness: FIT +

Enjoy free fitness classes (including yoga, zumba, boxing and more), giveaways, healthy food and drink and more at this free fitness festival!

Free. Beginning 9 a.m. in Harbor East.

Festival: Wade-In Festival

Roll up your pants and wade into Otter Point Creek this summer for an environmentally friendly festival offering free pontoon boat rides, canoeing, face painting, fish printing and other water-related activities and educational sessions. This river festival is the perfect chance to embrace your roots!

Free. 1 p.m. at 700 Otter Point Road.

Festival: Chesapeake Crab and Beer Festival

The fourth annual Inner Harbor fest promises plenty of food and drinks, arts and crafts, live music, fun family activities … and more than 30,000 Chesapeake Bay crabs. The fest’s two sessions are all-you-can-eat-and-drink—so grab your mugs and mallets and saddle up for a feast with family and friends. (P.S. There are lots of non-crustacean and nonalcoholic options, too.)

Ticket prices vary. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. at Rash Field, Inner Harbor.

Comedy: Bill Maher

In this unprecedented political climate, it sometimes seems that all we can really do is laugh. Enter Bill Maher, longtime comedian/political commentator and the host of “Real Time” on HBO, in “An Evening with Bill Maher.” The stand-up special should include plenty of politics, incisive observations and Maher’s trademark satire.

Tickets: $45-$250. 8 p.m. at the Lyric.



Festival: LatinoFest

Join EBLO (Education Based Latino Outreach) in celebrating Latin culture, music and dance in Patterson Park. See and hear salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia and other traditional music and dances, enjoy cultural arts and crafts and Latin cuisine, and learn more about Baltimore’s Latino community at one of the festival’s information booths.

Free. June 24-25 at Patterson Park.

Art: BmoreArt Panel with ARTS.BLACK

BmoreArt hosts a panel discussion with the editors of ARTS.BLACK, a “journal of art criticism from Black perspectives.”

Free. 5:30 p.m. at Motor House.

SUNDAY 25

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor concert series returns with music from classic rockers Tall in the Saddle.

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.