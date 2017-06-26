By Emily Rose Barr





Treat yourself this summer and travel down the Eastern Shore to St. Michaels. About 1.5 hours from Baltimore, this quaint spot has been named among the Top 10 Best Coastal Small Towns by USA Today—and is more than deserving.

This was my second visit, and I think it’s safe to say that it won’t be my last. My pup and I wandered through the main streets, strolled down to the harbor, and saw more than our fair share of Victorian homes, some dating back to the mid-1600s. Known as “The Town that Fooled the British”, St. Michaels was once a thriving colonial village that survived an attack during the War of 1812.

Today, it offers a quiet escape that attracts visitors year-round. Summer, though, seems to be an especially good time to go—if for no other reason than to cool off with some homemade ice cream at any one of the local parlors. (I recommend the Raspberry Oreo at Justine’s!)

Take in harbor views from one of the waterfront parks, and check out the Maritime Museum to learn more about the rich history of the Chesapeake Bay. While the town prides itself on being a popular respite from the hustle and bustle of modern life, it’s hard not to dip into the inviting shops and boutiques, ranging from antiques and trading posts to more contemporary clothing, home goods and accessories. If you’re looking to bring a bit of the nautical life home with you, you’ll find it here.

Time seems to stop in this town, which brings about an ease and relaxation that few other places can. From the old-fashioned street signs to the backyard rope swings that will make you wish you were a kid again, it almost feels more like a movie set than a place on a map.

Whether you’re cycling, sailing or simply looking to upgrade your surroundings for a weekend, St. Michaels deserves a spot on your calendar.