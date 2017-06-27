If the Shoe Fits What to consider on your summer sandal search.

By Laura Dzubay





Summer’s here, and to a lot of people that automatically means sandals—and for good reason: They’re easy to handle and comfortable even in hot temperatures. But summer is not just for all things strappy and sassy. Here’s a little preview of footwear trends we’re seeing out on the sidewalks.

SANDALS

Platform sandals are coming back strong this year, along with the similar style of flat-forms.

“It’s really like it’s an elevated flat,” says Susannah Siger of Hampden’s Ma Petite Shoe. “You get height, but you’re in a flat. How great is that?”

Ma Petite Shoe has found success selling a wide variety of styles and designers (not to mention some delicious artisan chocolates) and they’re looking for another hit with the newest collection from a singer with a lot of play these days, Katy Perry.

“It’s her very first foray into footwear,” Siger says. “This has been a while in the making…And she was quite integrated into the whole production, from start to finish.”

Despite being a celebrity brand, the shoes are relatively affordable. Many pairs are in the $100 range, because Perry wanted to make sure that they were accessible. “I was awestruck right off the bat,” Siger says, adding that it “melted my heart.”

Many of them are sandals, but they also walk into the realm of flats and heels. Uniquely, they are fashioned after familiar objects and concepts: a flat that looks like a red vintage car, a “celestial” sandal with stars hanging from the straps, a stiletto with a Cuban cigar functioning as the heel.

“I thought they were very creative, and just beautifully crafted,” Siger says.

SNEAKERS

Whatever else is on the market this season, it’s safe to say sneakers are one trend that never goes out of style.

“Sneakers are the big trend right now, all styles of sneaker,” Marcia Dett of Matava Shoes in Green Spring Station says.

Popular styles of sneakers have a nice, classic feel to them and will likely remain relevant and wearable well into the fall season.

Back in Hampden, Ma Petite Shoe has everything from floral print to knit sneakers. “The other thing going on that’s big time here in Baltimore is athleisure,” Siger says. “You have these athletic shoes that are sort of melding into high fashion.”

The store also features a Mickey Mouse collection by Irregular Choice, a Britain-based brand. Created through a collaboration with Disney, these shoes embody the classic appeal of characters like Minnie and Mickey in a way that Siger describes a “super fun” and “kind of over the top,” and they’re standing mostly in the $100 to 300 price range. The collection is very popular, too, and a few models have sold out since the recent launch—if this is your sort of trend, then act fast.

FLIP FLOPS

You can never go wrong with flip flops, but they’re really standing out this season with tassels, lace-up straps, animal prints and metallic shades of silver and gold. Take a walk through Poppy & Stella in Fells Point for a closer look. The Latigo brand offers some on point options, as does Sbicca and Nicole.