By Kimberly Uslin





THURSDAY 29

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

Festival: Smithsonian Folklife Festival

Make the trip to D.C. for the 50th annual Smithsonian Folklife Festival, a celebration of living cultural heritage in the nation’s capital. Programming aims to educate and entertain; offerings include song and dance, crafts and games, traditional recipes and cultural exchange. This year, check out special presentations such as “Circus Arts, American Folk: Celebrating the NEA National Heritage Fellows,” “On the Move: Youth, Culture, and Migration” and others.

June 29-July 4 and July 6-9 at the National Mall.



Theater: Finding Neverland

If you want to fly, all you need to do is believe … and grab a ticket to Finding Neverland, the 2012 Broadway sensation based on the film of the same name. Intertwining the classic tale of Peter Pan and the semibiographical one of its creator, J.M. Barrie, the award-winning musical promises mischief, magic and, of course, plenty of pixie dust.

June 27-July 2 at the Hippodrome. Tickets: $42-$106.



FRIDAY 30

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with Starcrush.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Josh Christina Band.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer. Bonus: On select Fridays, the Bookmobile will park in the Square and offer each child a chance to select their own free book.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

Festival: Dundalk Heritage Fair

Celebrate summer with this classic Baltimore fair, featuring rockers KIX, carnival rides, pig races a petting zoo and tons of other fun.

Tickets: $8. June 30-July 2 at 2717 Playfield Street in Dundalk.

Art: School 33

The School 33 gallery celebrates the opening of three new exhibits: The School 33 Art Center 2017 Studio Resident Biennial Exhibition, Tomorrow Passed Today: A Solo Exhibition of Works by Ursula Populoh and Something to be looked at, Something to be used.: A solo exhibition by

Giulia Piera Livi.

Through August 19 at the School 33 Art Center.

SATURDAY 1

Music: BSO Academy

Nicholas Hersh conducts a free concert featuring pieces from Verdi, Strauss and Mahler.

Free. 7:30 p.m. at the Meyerhoff.

Fitness: Urban Children Foundation’s One-Miler

If you’re asking Baltimoreans to run a race on the first of July, you’d better have a good reason. Fortunately, The Urban Children Foundation’s One-Miler is a more-than-worthy cause. Supporting the Foundation’s mission to increase access to extracurricular activities for all Baltimore students, the race promises to be “flat and fast,” running through historic Fort McHenry.

Registration: $30-$35. Fort McHenry.

SUNDAY 2

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor concert series returns with music from Trinidad and Tobago Baltimore Steel Orchestra.

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.

Comedy: America the Game Show

Celebrate the birth of our nation with this hilarious, “outlandish” game show-style production exploring America’s past, present and future.

Tickets: $17-$23. 1 p.m. at the Creative Alliance