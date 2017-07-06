By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 6

Music: WTMD First Thursdays

The popular free outdoor concert series returns with performances from The Weeks, Robyn Hitchcock, Ron Gallo and more.

Free. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at Canton Waterfront Park.

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

Film: Flicks on the Hill

The AVAM’s iconic outdoor film series kicks off on Federal Hill with

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. (To celebrate the opening of the series, there will be also be a ticketed kickoff party in the Sculpture Barn.)

Free. 9 p.m. on Federal Hill.

Music: Thursday Night Concert Series

Head to Ellicott City’s Turf Valley Towne Square for a free weekly concert series. Kicking off: Baltimore Rockabilly.

Free. 6:30 p.m. at Turf Valley Towne Square.

FRIDAY 7

Film: Moonstruck

The Little Italy Open Air Film Festival premieres its first flick of the summer, Moonstruck, starring Cher and Nicholas Cage. As always, the show will be preceded by live music and free popcorn.

Free. 9 p.m. at the corner of Stiles and High Streets.

Art: Textures and Textiles

The Highlandtown Gallery presents “Textures and Textiles,” a tactile new show featuring art in all forms.

Opening at 2 p.m. at Highlandtown Gallery.

Art: Edges

MAXgallery debuts its latest, “Edges,” featuring work from Mike McConnell, LaToya Hobbs, Beverly Ress and more.

Opening reception 5 p.m. at MAXgallery.

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with Crushing Day.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Jury.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer. Bonus: On select Fridays, the Bookmobile will park in the Square and offer each child a chance to select their own free book.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 8

Festival: Nextival

Maryland’s largest food truck festival, Nextival, is back and ready to dish out the latest in tastes and tones. The daylong event is the perfect way to spend a summer day, with more than 50 vendors and live music from bands like Pressing Strings and Gingerwolf (plus special kid music from Kidsinger Jim, Guava Jelly and others).

Tickets: $15, kids 12 and under free. At Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds

Magic: David Blaine

As perhaps the most famous magician in the world, David Blaine has performed for Bill Gates, Stephen Hawking and Muhammad Ali, as well as presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush—and now, for Baltimoreans from all walks of life. The daredevil performer is known for his outrageous stunts, including world-record breath-holding (17 minutes at the longest—we’re gasping just thinking of it), being buried alive, surviving encasement in a 6-ton block of ice for three days and countless others.

Tickets: $74-$265. At the Hippodrome Theatre.

SUNDAY 9

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor concert series returns with music from Charm City Junction.

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.