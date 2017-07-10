By Savvy Shopper





Dome Sweet Dome

Mixed-use properties are on the rise in Baltimore (see: Harbor Point, McHenry Row, the contentious Port Covington), but Savvy must admit that The Rotunda near Hampden transcends her distaste for hyper-commercial real estate. The space, a little more than a half-mile from the Avenue, is an amalgam of all that she loves: organic groceries (Mom’s), boutique fitness (Core Power Yoga, Pure Barre), self-care (ManiLuxe, Massage Envy), luxury recreation (CinéBistro) and Starbucks (obviously). And while she wouldn’t abandon her current digs, she’s eyeing the on-site ICON Residences to make her weekend routine a little more comfortable—laying poolside post-yoga sounds pretty appealing. 711 W. 40th St. 410-235-8771. rotundabaltimore.com

What’s in Store

Adorable boutique Amaryllis in Harbor East is one of Savvy’s favorite spots, especially when she’s made time for a glass or two of rosé at Wit & Wisdom. So, she was thrilled to hear that the darling shop had made its way to The Shops at Kenilworth, joining other faves like Cloud 9 Clothing, South Moon Under and soon-to-be-open Ruth Shaw. The new location boasts its time-honored bevy of beautiful handcrafted jewelry, as well as a selection of Hobo and PurseN bags. Savvy’s favorite, however, were the Emily McDowell “empathy cards,” a selection of hilariously frank greeting cards for difficult situations (i.e., “Please let me be the first to punch the next person who tells you everything happens for a reason.”). Honesty is the best policy, right? 800 Kenilworth Drive, Towson. amaryllisjewelry.com

Go with the Flow

Savvy has always found Downtown Frederick absolutely charming, and off-the-beaten-path boutique Pearl Clothing is no exception. The small shop’s tagline, “Comfortable clothes for beautiful souls,” rings true, with racks and racks of free-flowing linen tunics and other handmade clothing by Flax, Beau Jours, Chalet et Cici and more. Other offerings include handcrafted statement jewelry (cheerfully displayed on round-bellied Buddhas and faux busts), artisan soaps and the sort of left-field hats and purses that would make a perfect gift for a quirky aunt. Equally fun? The small shop dog, who can be found nestled on a cushion whenever the owner’s in town. (She bounces between Frederick and the store’s other location in Kilmarnock, Virginia.) 230 E. Patrick St. 240-815-6967. pearlclothingva.com

If the Shoe Fits

Savvy has never really understood the obsession with high-end sneakers—though she supposes it’s comparable to her impressive set of stilettos. Her nephews, however, have Yeezy-Boosted her sister out of house and home, so Savvy was happy to recommend 9/10 Condition Sneaker Boutique, a new consignment shop in Pigtown. While it doesn’t look like too much from the outside, the store’s shelves are full-to-bursting with barely used luxe footwear at a fraction of the sticker price. If she’s being perfectly honest, pre-worn shoes make Savvy squirm, but she supposes it’s all the same to teens and their followers on Instagram (or whatever the kids are using these days). 775 Washington Blvd.