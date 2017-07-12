By Kimberly Uslin





What do you think of when you hear the words “outdoor furniture”? At best, the phrase conjures weathered wooden rockers or white wicker loveseats—and at worst, cracked plastic lawn chairs or rain-stained cushions. Whatever you’re working with, you can pretty up your patio with these fun printed pillows from Crate & Barrel. The durable outdoor accents come in eight cheery patterns, from cool geometrics to quirky koi, and can dress up even the least fortunate of furniture. (If you’re itching for a total overhaul, the pillows are specially designed to complement C&B’s solid and patterned outdoor seating options.) Their soft covers and plush designs add chic comfort, perfect for parties in the backyard or long summer nights sipping bubbly on the back porch. $20-$40 each, crateandbarrel.com