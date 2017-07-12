Soft Spot Plush pillows bring style and comfort to any patio.

By Kimberly Uslin



What do you think of when you hear the words “outdoor furniture”? At best, the phrase conjures weathered wooden rockers or white wicker loveseats—and at worst, cracked plastic lawn chairs or rain-stained cushions. Whatever you’re working with, you can pretty up your patio with these fun printed pillows from Crate & Barrel. The durable outdoor accents come in eight cheery patterns, from cool geometrics to quirky koi, and can dress up even the least fortunate of furniture. (If you’re itching for a total overhaul, the pillows are specially designed to complement C&B’s solid and patterned outdoor seating  options.) Their soft covers and plush designs add chic comfort, perfect for parties in the backyard or long summer nights  sipping bubbly on the back porch. $20-$40 each, crateandbarrel.com

