Weekend Plans: What to Do 7/13-7/16 It's going to be one hot weekend, Baltimore!

THURSDAY 13

Music: BSO New Music Festival

The BSO presents their inaugural New Music Festival, which aims to make classical music exciting and accessible. Learn more about it here.

Tickets: Free-$15. Through July 15.

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

Music: Thursday Night Concert Series

Head to Ellicott City’s Turf Valley Towne Square for a free weekly concert series. This week: Arty Hill and the Long Gone Daddies.

Free. 6:30 p.m. at Turf Valley Towne Square.

Film: Napoleon Dynamite

AVAM’s beloved Flicks from the Hill returns with this weird and wonderful film from 2004. Bonus: Catch the “Fit Before Flicks” bike ride before the movie, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Race Pace on Key Highway.

Free. 9 p.m. on Federal Hill.

FRIDAY 14

Film: Grease

Head to Little Italy for their famous Open Air Film Festival, featuring live music, popcorn and the classic tale of Danny and Sandy.

Free. Movie starts at 9 p.m. on the corner of Stiles and High Street.

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with The New Romance.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: 1974.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 15

Art: Sondheim Prize Ceremony

The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts presents the winner of the 12th Annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize, a $25,000 fellowship. There will be a reception following the announcement.

Free. 7 p.m. at the Walters.

Music: Merriweather 50th Anniversary Concert

Celebrate the anniversary of this iconic venue with Jackson Browne, Willie Nelson and Father John Misty, with Grace Potter hosting and performing.

Tickets: $55-$125. 6 p.m. at Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Festival: Reggae Fest

Enjoy a vino-fueled island escape at Linganore Winecellars’ Reggae Fest, a two-day event featuring lots of Jamaica-inspired live music, an open-air market and wine samples aplenty.

Tickets: $25. July 15-16 at Linganore Winecellars in Mount Airy, Maryland.

Event: Zoo Snooze

If Brew at the Zoo wasn’t enough to sate your alcohol-and-animals needs, look no further than Zoo Snooze, Baltimore’s wildest adult sleepover. At this fun event, participants can tour the zoo after hours, visit the habitats, bond with fellow nocturnal animals and participate in trivia and other activities. Dinner, breakfast and mimosas (yum!) are included. P.S. This overnight is for adults ages 21 and over.

Tickets: $100-$125. 6 p.m. at Maryland Zoo.

Festival: Baltimore Caribbean Carnival

Get a taste of the islands with Baltimore Caribbean Carnival. The two-day event features a can’t-miss parade with spectacular floats, costumes, music and more, as well as live music, dancing and authentic food and crafts. It’s so flashy and fun, in fact, that we’ll happily ignore its anachronism (Carnival is in February, people).

July 15-16 at Lake Clifton Park.

Comedy: #IMOMSOHARD

Comedians Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley know that parenting is no easy task. Enter #IMOMSOHARD, an out-of-the-snot-wipe-and-into-the spotlight celebration of the hilarious and harrowing throes of motherhood. (Proof they know what they’re talking about: more than 600,000 Facebook fans and 55 million views on their web series.) Join the duo for Mom’s Night Out: Summer Break Tour—but be sure to leave the kids at home, as the show is 18+.

Tickets: $35-$46. 7 p.m. at the Lyric.

SUNDAY 16

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor concert series returns with music from tropical favorites Mambo Combo.

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.