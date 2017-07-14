By Elizabeth Heubeck





Even if you only dip a single toe in this beckoning pool, it quickly becomes clear that aesthetics governed every decision that went into creating this relaxing oasis.

The pool overlooks Harness Creek, a tributary of Annapolis’ South River. It’s hard to deny the beauty and serenity in that backdrop.

Then there’s the very private setting, with the fortress-like stone wall abutting the pool and running the entire length of its deep end. The stone, incidentally, ties into the home’s exterior —built from the same material. The wall lends privacy but doesn’t obscure a vast, beautiful meadow adjacent to the pool area that, in summertime, fills with wildflowers. Standing in the middle of the meadow, one can see down to the pool area and beyond, to the rippling creek below.

An open, poolside pavilion allows guests to enjoy the outdoor ambience but avoid the blistering summer sun. They can still hear the gentle cascade of water into the pool and gaze upon the three enormous stone slabs that present a sophisticated substitute for a diving board.

The details converge to create the perfect Zen-like setting, beckoning whomever occupies the space to recline on one of the chaises or slip into the pool.

ADULT SWIM

Architecture: Purple Cherry Architects

Builder: Pyramid Builders

Landscape: Campion Hruby Landscape Architects

Masonry: Michael Prokopchak, Walnut Hill Landscape Architects

Interior Design: Interior Concepts, Inc.

Pool: Sunset Group

Chaises & Tables: Summer Classics