By Laura Dzubay





With all of the stresses that come with a busy work week, it can be hard to set aside time for exercise. Thankfully, Red Brook Health & Wellness Center aims to make fitness more fun and accessible–and get exercisers outside.

In their weekly Hill workouts at Oregon Ridge Park, Red Brook Executive Director Nick Shultz says, “we go through our mobility rounds and just kind of loosen up. Then we may be on the playground for some things, we use the ski slope over there, we may even hit the running trails as well.”

Though the program has been in operation for fifteen years (and has its fair share of regulars), Red Brook is hoping even more members of the community will come out this summer and fall. Worried you won’t measure up? Don’t be.

“We have a lot of new people every week or two,” says Shultz. “Everyone’s kind of working at their own level, whether you’re a first-time person or you’ve been with us for twelve or thirteen years.”

“What I find the most rewarding, for me, is seeing the people that didn’t think they could accomplish climbing that last hill or getting those last couple of yards on the run,” Shultz adds. “They can look down on the valley from the top of the hill at the end of the workout and know that they’ve accomplished something.”

Workouts take place on Saturday mornings from 8-9 a.m. through the end of October.