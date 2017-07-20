Artscape, of course, but some other stuff too!

Weekend Plans: What to Do 7/20-7/23 Artscape, of course, but some other stuff too!

By STYLE Staff





THURSDAY 20

Music: Twilight Thursdays on the Row

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and kick back at this weekly concert series. Buy a beer or glass of wine at the Beer & Wine Garden Station, and be prepared to abandon your seat to move to the music.

Free. 6:30-8 p.m. Foundry Row

Music: Thursday Night Concert Series

Head to Ellicott City’s Turf Valley Towne Square for a free weekly concert series. This week: Downtown 60s.

Free. 6:30 p.m. at Turf Valley Towne Square.

Film: Napoleon Dynamite

AVAM’s beloved Flicks from the Hill returns with heartwarming film “The Hundred Foot Journey.” Bonus: Catch the “Fit Before Flicks” yoga class before the movie, beginning at 6:30 p.m. in RVC Plaza.

Free. 9 p.m. on Federal Hill.

FRIDAY 21

Festival: Artscape

Pack your bug spray, sleeping bags, and marshmallows for roasting, because it’s time to head back to…Artscape? The country’s largest free arts festival returns to Baltimore for its 36th installment with a special theme: “Camp Artscape: Adventure Awaits!” There’s plenty to see, with more than 100 local artists, a lineup of great musicians, KidScape and more. Venture out of your comfort zones and into the creative wilderness!

July 21-23 throughout Station North. Free.

Film: The Godfather

Head to Little Italy for their famous Open Air Film Festival, featuring live music, popcorn and the classic Coppola film.

Free. Movie starts at 9 p.m. on the corner of Stiles and High Street.

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with The Josh Christina Band.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Crushing Day.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 22

Music: Greensky Bluegrass

Enjoy the inaugural concert at Merriweather’s new “Chrysalis” venue.

Tickets: $40. 4:30 p.m. at Merriweather Park.

Event: Whiskey on the Water

Head to Kevin Plank’s Sagamore Spirit distillery for an afternoon of “waterfront views, refreshing cocktails and live music,” as well as discounted distillery tours.

Free, with food and drinks available for purchase. 12-4 p.m. at Sagamore Spirit.

SUNDAY 23

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor concert series returns with six-piece band Tumblehome.

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.

Music: Tom Petty

When it comes to making our summer concert schedules, we “Won’t Back Down” from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ 40th Anniversary Tour. The classic rockers are sure to please with their stable of singalong hits (“Free Fallin’,” “American Girl” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance,” to name a few) and are joined by Peter Wolf, fan favorite in his own right and former lead vocalist of the J. Geils Band.

At Royal Farms Arena. Tickets: $50-$150.