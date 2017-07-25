By Jessica Gregg





A former model, Toni Robinson was happy to try her hand at styling— particularly since it gave her chance to check out Quiet Storm Surf Shop, which opened at The Shops at Kenilworth this spring.

Robinson, who says this pin-tucked dress is an ideal summer outfit, will spend the warm months spreading the word about Flip Flop Festivus, a September event that raises money for the Life and Breath Foundation. The foundation funds research on sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that commonly affects the lungs.

WHAT’S SHE WEARING:

Dress, $45, by She & Sky at Quiet Storm Surf Shop. Shoes, $89, CARRSON by Steve Madden at South Moon Under. Snap wallet, $54, by Sparina 449 at Stebbins Anderson. Short necklace, $535, by Ela Rae at Amaryllis. Long necklace, $185 by Suchi at Amaryllis. Bracelet, $90, by Mishky at Amaryllis. Earrings, $155 by GF Posh Mini at Amaryllis. All stores at located at The Shops at Kenilworth.

Model: Toni Robinson

Photographer: David Stuck

Clothing Stylist: Jeni Mann, ToNi Robinson

Makeup: Owen Michael O’Donnell

Hair: About Faces, Christina Harrison

Photo shoot location: ZenLife Yoga Boutique & Juice Bar at The Shops at Kenilworth