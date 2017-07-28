Weekend Plans: What to Do July 28-30

By Kimberly Uslin





FRIDAY 28

Music: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

See The Boy Who Lived on the big screen as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra accompanies.

Tickets required. 8 p.m. 7/28 and 3 p.m. 7/29 at the Meyerhoff.

Film: Radio Dreams

The Parkway presents internationally acclaimed feature film Radio Dreams, starring the “Iranian Bob Dylan” in a tale about a Farsi radio station in San Francisco.

Playing through August 3 at the Parkway.

Food: Summer Restaurant Week

Everyone’s favorite food event is back! Enjoy delicious prix fixe meals at some of the best restaurants in Baltimore from July 28-August 6.

Prices vary. Citywide.

Film: The Godfather II

Head to Little Italy for their famous Open Air Film Festival, featuring live music, popcorn and the best sequel ever.

Free. Movie starts at 9 p.m. on the corner of Stiles and High Street.

Music: Music on Main Street

Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with What’s Next.

Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.

Party: Feet on the Street

Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Starcrush.

6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.

Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square

This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer.

Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY 29

Festival: Trifecta Food Truck Festival

Baltimore’s best food trucks convene at the State Fairgrounds for a day of delicious eats and beats. Performers include Cris Jacobs, All Mighty Senators, Kelly Bell Band and more.

Tickets: $15. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Maryland State Fairgrounds.

Food: Eat+Shop+Vegan

Impact Hub, the Donut Alliance, and other vendors present a special market “spotlighting local and regional makers of fine 100% vegan goods and edibles.”

Free. 1-5 p.m. at Impact Hub.

Food: Crab Feast

Crack dem crabs, hon! Enjoy crabs, beer, barbecue and more at Fort McHenry’s annual crab feast.

Tickets: $75 adults, $45 kids. 4-8 p.m. at Fort McHenry.

Theater: Sharkspeare

Fluid Movement presents its annual wacky water ballet, “Sharkspeare,” transforming Druid Hill Park Pool into the Globe for a quirky take on the classics.

Tickets: $10. 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. July 29-30 at Druid Hill Park Pool.

SUNDAY 30

Music: Groovin’ in the Grass

The beloved outdoor concert series returns with six-piece band Tumblehome.

6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.