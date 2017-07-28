FRIDAY 28
Music: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
See The Boy Who Lived on the big screen as the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra accompanies.
Tickets required. 8 p.m. 7/28 and 3 p.m. 7/29 at the Meyerhoff.
Film: Radio Dreams
The Parkway presents internationally acclaimed feature film Radio Dreams, starring the “Iranian Bob Dylan” in a tale about a Farsi radio station in San Francisco.
Playing through August 3 at the Parkway.
Food: Summer Restaurant Week
Everyone’s favorite food event is back! Enjoy delicious prix fixe meals at some of the best restaurants in Baltimore from July 28-August 6.
Prices vary. Citywide.
Film: The Godfather II
Head to Little Italy for their famous Open Air Film Festival, featuring live music, popcorn and the best sequel ever.
Free. Movie starts at 9 p.m. on the corner of Stiles and High Street.
Music: Music on Main Street
Reistertown’s annual outdoor concert series continues with What’s Next.
Free. 7-10 p.m. at 33 Cockeys Mill Rd.
Party: Feet on the Street
Towson’s weekly summer celebration returns with live music, food, drinks, a moonbounce, facepainting and more. This week’s band: Starcrush.
6:30-9:30 p.m. on Alleghany Avenue.
Fest: Summer Sounds at the Square
This fun, family-friendly weekly concert series has become a Baltimore classic. Enjoy food, drinks, a Kids’ Zone, vendors and more while listening to the sounds of a fantastic performer.
Fridays at Belvedere Square. 6-9 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY 29
Festival: Trifecta Food Truck Festival
Baltimore’s best food trucks convene at the State Fairgrounds for a day of delicious eats and beats. Performers include Cris Jacobs, All Mighty Senators, Kelly Bell Band and more.
Tickets: $15. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. at Maryland State Fairgrounds.
Food: Eat+Shop+Vegan
Impact Hub, the Donut Alliance, and other vendors present a special market “spotlighting local and regional makers of fine 100% vegan goods and edibles.”
Free. 1-5 p.m. at Impact Hub.
Food: Crab Feast
Crack dem crabs, hon! Enjoy crabs, beer, barbecue and more at Fort McHenry’s annual crab feast.
Tickets: $75 adults, $45 kids. 4-8 p.m. at Fort McHenry.
Theater: Sharkspeare
Fluid Movement presents its annual wacky water ballet, “Sharkspeare,” transforming Druid Hill Park Pool into the Globe for a quirky take on the classics.
Tickets: $10. 5 p.m. & 7 p.m. July 29-30 at Druid Hill Park Pool.
SUNDAY 30
Music: Groovin’ in the Grass
The beloved outdoor concert series returns with six-piece band Tumblehome.
6-8 p.m. at Ladew Gardens.