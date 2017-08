By David Stuck





Baltimore STYLE was proud to sponsor this year’s 8th Annual Spirited Woman Awards. The event took place on Friday, August 11 at The Pier V Hotel. The Spirited Woman Power Luncheon was founded by MyCity4Her.com Publisher and Founder Monyka Berrocosa in 2006 in response to a national philanthropy award she had received on behalf of The Red Cross and Morton’s “Women of Spirit” program.