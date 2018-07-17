By Willow Pinkerton





Baltimore’s largest free arts festival (and America’s, for that matter) returns this weekend for a three-day, city-wide celebration of creativity. Featuring the works of over 150 artists and creators, the 37th annual Artscape provides a unique opportunity to see and learn about all of the ways in which Baltimore is blooming with visual and immersive art. There is so much to take in, in fact, that it can be a challenge to decide what to focus on first. Here are five things you can’t miss.

Youth Day

A new addition to Artscape this year, Youth Day will mark the first day of the festival and is dedicated to supporting the young artists of Baltimore. See a school choir performance, check out a graffiti mural workshop, print your own poster or enjoy a poetry open mic and youth-led line dancing — the kids have plenty to teach.

Vaught Contemporary Ballet

Baltimore-based dance company Vaught Contemporary Ballet presents a performance inspired by the United States women’s suffrage movement. The dancers use inventive storytelling to highlight momentous events within the history of the movement, movingly expressing gratitude to its leaders.

Film Screenings

The Maryland Film Festival presents Film at Artscape, spanning all three days and featuring both a full-length and several short films. Genres run the gamut, including animation, comedy, documentary and more. Located at the SNF Parkway, this is a fantastic way to take a break from your wandering (and the heat).

Artist-Run Art Fair

In this fan-favorite section of Artscape, artists transform North Charles Street’s parking garage into a gallery to highlight contemporary artwork from all around the US, focusing particularly on emerging artists. The exhibition is curated by Open Space Gallery in Baltimore.

How-To Exhibition at MICA

After taking in so much art, you just might be inspired to create your own. Give yourself an outlet at this instructional exhibit, which features many artistic media and encourages participants to share and learn from one another.

Image courtesy of the Artscape Instagram.