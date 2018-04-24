By Kimberly Uslin





Founded in London in 2010, the Women of the World Festival is a celebration of women and girls across the globe. It first came to Baltimore in 2016, and now it’s back and better than ever with a full day of female empowerment including keynote speakers, panel discussions, performance art, roundtable discussions and even food trucks. There are so many great elements, in fact, that it can be hard to decide where to spend time–but never fear! STYLE has rounded up the five events we’re most excited about. Hope to see you there!

Opening Keynote from Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, 9-10:30 a.m.

There’s no better way to start the day than with the dynamic Ms. Burke, recently named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people. Her bravery kicked off one of the biggest cultural moments in modern history. Trailblazing Women of Baltimore, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Hear from a group of women who are changing Charm City, including Sheela Murthy, Founder of Murthy Law Firm, Deb Tillett, President of Emerging Technology Centers, Jamie McDonald, Founder of Generosity Inc., and Dr. Leana Wen, Health Commissioner, City of Baltimore. Scary Mommy Jill Smokler, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

If you’re a parent, you’ve probably read (and love) Scary Mommy. Even if you aren’t (or you haven’t), Jill Smokler’s hilarious, honest and heartfelt take on the complicated business that is motherhood is well worth a listen. How to Get Elected, 2 – 3 p.m.

Maryland women speak out about joining the political fray and making your voice heard. Panelists include Moderator Nykidra Robinson, Founder of Black Girls Vote, Krish Vignarajah, Candidate for MD Governor, Angela Angel, Member of the Maryland House of Delegates, and Elizabeth Embry, Candidate for MD Lieutenant Governor. Closing Keynote from author Roxane Gay, 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Famous essayist Roxane Gay, author of “Bad Feminist,” “Hunger,” and the forthcoming “Not that Bad: Dispatches from Rape Culture,” appears in conversation with Tressie McMillam Cottom.

BONUS: If you wish you could have hit everything, don’t miss the “Highlights of the Festival” roundup from 5:30 – 6 p.m.!

Image courtesy of WOW Baltimore Instagram.