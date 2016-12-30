Hoehn’s Smearcase Cake

By Jeni Mann





Sharon and Lou created this recipe for the home cook based on Sharon’s grandfather’s recipe that the bakery has been using since it opened in 1927. Don’t forget the cinnamon on top.

Custard (Make several hours ahead.)

2 cups milk

4 egg yolks

1/3 cup sugar

dash salt

1 teaspoon vanilla

Over a double boiler, heat milk until bubbles form on side, just before boiling.



In a medium bowl, beat egg yolks with sugar and salt until smooth.Gradually, in a thin stream using a whisk, blend the hot milk into the egg mixture.Return to double boiler (make sure the water level in the bottom half of the boiler doesn’t touch the bottom of the top half).Add the vanilla. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture coats a metal spoon.Pour into a bowl and press wax paper on top to prevent skin from forming. Let cool completely.

Dough

1 3/4 cups white flour

1/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 package active dry yeast

2 tablespoons butter, softened

1/2 cup hot water

1 egg

In a large bowl, combine 1/2 cup flour, sugar, salt and undissolved yeast. Add butter and beat for a few seconds on medium speed. Gradually add hot water and beat for 2 minutes on medium speed, scraping sides of bowl. Add egg and 1/2 cup flour, and beat on high speed for 2 minutes, scraping down sides of the bowl. Mix in remaining 3/4 cups flour, mixing until smooth and elastic. Roll into ball, let rest for 5 minutes, spread in bottom of 9-inch springform pan. Let rise until doubled in volume.

To assemble smearcase

8 ounces cottage cheese, small curd

1/4cup sugar

cinnamon for dusting

Drain cottage cheese through cheesecloth to remove as much moisture as possible. In large mixing bowl on medium speed,blend in sugar and mix until smooth. Slowly add cooled custard mixture and mix on low speed until smooth.Being careful not to knock out air, spread smearcase mixture over dough. Sprinkle with cinnamon.



Bake at 375 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes until set. Let cool completely before releasing springform.