By Oyin Adedoyin





The Downtown Columbia Partnership’s 2nd annual Books in Bloom Festival is back in season, returning after a successful first year at a new location. It will be held this Sunday, June 10 at the Downtown Columbia Lakefront.

“There’s always excitement when you introduce something new,” says Vanessa Rodriguez, marketing director at the Howard Hughes Corporation, presenting sponsor of the festival. “Books in Bloom really represents our goal to further transform Downtown Columbia into a hub for culture and commerce.”

Some of the best and most critically acclaimed authors in the country will be in attendance to celebrate literature and reading. Headlining authors include Amanda Lucidon, who served as an official White House photographer under the Obama administration, and Edwidge Danticat, National Book Critics Award winner.

“This year, we’ll have more panel discussions, including one on graphic design and its power for social change” Rodriguez says.

The free event comprises a variety of activities including panel discussions, children’s games, a rosé garden, food trucks, a bookmark-making station and a pop-up bookstore from Washington, D.C.’s Politics & Prose.

Guests are encouraged to come with questions as they will have opportunities to speak with some of their favorite authors.

“The great thing about Books in Bloom is that it fosters conversations and we invite guests to engage with authors by asking questions during sessions and while having their books signed,” Rodriguez says. “There’s enough [to do] for everyone to really spend the day learning, exploring and having fun.”

Sunday, June 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 4 p.m., Downtown Columbia Lakefront, 10221Wincopin Circle. dtcpartnership.com/booksinbloom