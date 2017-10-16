By Kimberly Uslin





What comes to mind when you think of October? Many might conjure images of pumpkin-picking, tiny trick-or-treaters or even the classic frightening faces of Jason or Freddy Krueger. As for us? We think of the glorious gamut of fall foods—warm squash soup and savory stews, pristine pies and cider for sipping. Make all that meal prep easier with these fabulous (and functional!) cutting boards from AHeirloom, available in maple and walnut. The boards are sturdy but stylish, with a gorgeous pennant shape and chevron inlay. To be honest, they’re almost too pretty to risk slicing—but we’ll take our chances. $60 each, available at Trohv.