A Glamorous Preview

By Owen Michael O’Donnell





Many years ago I met the unstoppable Lindsay Ebbin, who has his hand in an assortment of beauty projects. I admired how he connected the local beauty industry with the greater glamorous world, but I didn’t understand until years later that I would have similar goals After getting to work together on some great high profile events in D.C. and Baltimore over the past two years as Lindsay launched MAKE UP FACTORY USA, I was delighted to hear the new headquarters of his brand had moved to my neighborhood — and receive an invite to attend fall training.

Lindsay has a long history as training executive for Red Door as well as La Bella Donna mineral cosmetics and now is cofounder and partner of B|A|M Brands USA, which includes affordable luxe MAKE UP FACTORY as well as the BeYu brand; the latter of the two you can find locally in Wegmans and nationally in drug stores. He and his business partner Christian Dean share an office in their new Mount Vernon headquarters and have an educational studio.

I was lucky to get an invite to check out the location, which is currently only receiving industry guests. The public, meanwhile, can find MAKE UP FACTORY at local luxury spots like Uno the Salon in Green Spring Station, the Four Seasons Spa, Zibazz Hair Studio and Spa, Spa in the Valley, Jordan Thomas Salon and Spa and the MGM Casino Resort at National Harbor.

Back at the headquarters, we were treated to a great lunch from Dooby’s and dove into their fall lineup with new products that stand out like a non-stinging lip plumper, a bamboo exfoliator that is edible, and even a self-adjusting lifting foundation. The brand prides itself on being paraben and fragrance free, while also being dermatologist approved in Europe and the USA, a qualification Lindsay proudly explains is actually quite strict.

In the near future, Lindsay and crew will finish a studio specifically designed for filming YouTube style education material that will not only make it easy for the brand to reach their large team of spa partners, but keep MAKE UP FACTORY connected with its clients at home.

Smart cookies they are!

What impressed me most about the entire line down to the tester unit is how much thought went into making it easy for both the client and the makeup artist to use.

A great way to see the brand firsthand yourself is to join Baltimore STYLE for our Big Bash on Thursday, Nov. 2 at The Lyric, where the models for the evening’s show will be wearing MAKE UP FACTORY.