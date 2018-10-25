A Message from Style’s Staff

By BaltimoreStyle





It is big week here at Baltimore Style as we prepare to host our Big Bash on Thursday, Nov. 1. This is our fifth year for the Bash, an event we first held to mark our 25th anniversary. (If you do the math that means another important anniversary is just around the corner for us.)

Many of our newest readers don’t know that Baltimore Style began in 1989 as a supplement to the Baltimore Jewish Times. Soon, it became its own publication and one that kept expanding.

Today Style is a magazine that reaches beyond the Jewish community and even beyond Baltimore and its suburbs to as far as Carroll, Harford and Howard counties. Since our redesign two issues ago, we’ve added hundreds of new subscribers in Central Maryland. Our readership is diverse and growing.

Our parent company, Mid-Atlantic Media, has grown too and includes among its custom media clients, the Pittsburgh Jewish Chronicle. As you can imagine, our thoughts have been with our colleagues there these past few days.

Style is a lifestyle magazine — we cover fashion, food, the arts, people you should know. The world’s problems will not likely be resolved within its pages; but hopefully its pages provide a satisfying respite when you need it. In difficult times, it is important to remember our shared interests and our common love for our community, and it is our hope that Style continues to provide you with both.

As the journalists, designers, photographers and others who create these beautiful pages, it is also important for us to draw the line against hate and to show our support for our Jewish brothers and sisters. We grieve for those who lost their lives in Pittsburgh this past weekend, and believe, like so many of you do, that enough is enough.

Finally, we are grateful to the Jewish Times editors who started this publication so many years ago and to you for being one of our readers. We look forward to celebrating our 30th anniversary with you in 2019 and seeing you later this week at our Big Bash.

—Jessica Gregg, Managing Editor