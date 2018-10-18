A New Canton Hangout

By Alex Rychwalski





Newly opened Regal Beagle might be the only bar in town where you can find a massive game of Cards Against Humanity being played on a vintage table in the backroom, and sip island-inspired or retro cocktails to the sound of vinyl records and VHS tapes. The Canton bar, named for the neighborhood bar from “Three’s Company,” draws inspiration from the sort of cocktails and neighborhood vibe you might have found in a late-’70s, early-’80s dive bar, but with a modern and more palatable twist.

“The whole idea was to kind of create a casual neighborhood cocktail bar,” says Ryan Sparks, who manages the Beagle along with Ted Stelzenmuller. “There are a lot of fantastic cocktail bars in the city that people think they have to dress up to go to. We wanted to be a place where you can go more than once a week. A little more affordable, but with the same quality cocktails.”

Sparks says the bar is reminiscent of his Michigan childhood. Many of the records and VHS tapes were his mom’s and grandmother’s from that era that his mom shipped to him from Detroit. His grandmother, who works in a consignment shop, gathers up drinking glasses and sends them to him periodically for the bar, cultivating the living room-style atmosphere Sparks envisioned.

As for the cocktails themselves, there’s a real throwback, the Grasshopper, a blend of chocolate liqueur, mint liqueur, coconut cream and rum that will sound familiar to ’80s survivors. True to the casual vibe, Regal Beagle’s burgers are a go-to item and grilled on a flat top, sealing the juicy flavor from the grill until the burgers reach your plate.

3121 Elliott St. 410-878-6542. regalbeaglebaltimore.com.