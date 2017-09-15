By Kimberly Uslin





Architect Alissa Werres had been in the business for about 10 years when she decided it was time for a change. Lacking a real plan, the D.C.-based designer decided to take some courses at a local arts league—only to find she hadn’t quite left her old job behind. “Everything I started making was architecture-inspired,” she says. Case in point: The work that led to her jewelry collection, aptly named Off on a Tangent. Each piece offers a gorgeous take on buildings and landscapes across the globe, from the Guggenheim to Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland. We’re particularly fond of “La Dame de Fer [The Iron Lady],” the gorgeous Eiffel Tower-inspired piece pictured here. Though architects love it for its detailed design, Werres says the necklace is one of her most popular among traditional customers as well. As she notes, “it’s a beautiful way to remember your time in Paris.” D’accord. $38, offonatangentshop.com