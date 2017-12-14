By Kimberly Uslin





If there’s ever a time for heart-stopping sparkle, it’s the holidays — and these dripping-in-diamonds dangling earrings from Roberto Coin are sure to turn a few heads. Befitting its namesake, the pair sports a series of concentric circles in black, white and gray, offset in brilliant 18K white gold and boasting nearly four carats’ worth of sparkling stones. The neutral colors and classic geometric design go with pretty much everything, but we recommend letting the luxe jewels be the highlight of your holiday ensemble — try a little black dress or a bright-red frock and throw your hair into a chic chignon to give these earrings plenty of room to shine. $11800, Radcliffe Jewelers in Pikesville or Towson, radcliffejewelers.com