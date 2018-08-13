By BaltimoreStyle





Baltimore Vegan Restaurant Week, which launched to great success last year, will return Aug. 17 to 26. This time around, the theme is Summer Love.

“We are asking restaurants to show their love for the summer and make at least two vegan dishes for their menu,” says Naijha Wright, co-owner of The Land of Kush in Baltimore. “Miss Shirley’s is always the first to sign up.”

But they were quickly joined by many more, including The Outpost American Tavern, Wicked Sisters and Stall 11. In fact, more than 40 restaurants participated last year and even more are slated to join this time around. There are no extra fees for restaurant-goers, they are just encouraged to bring a non-vegan friend and be prepared to enjoy the delicious cuisine each restaurant dreams up.

“There are also several special events going on as well,” Wright says. The week will coincide with Vegan SoulFest on Saturday, Aug. 25, which will be celebrating its fifth anniversary year with vendors, performances, speakers, and demonstrations centered around veganism.

Monday is Meatless Monday with a “Donuts After Dark” event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Donut Alliance. And on Wednesday, there will be a “vegan drinks event will be happening at Little Havana, along with a private tasting at The Land of Kush” she says.

For more information, visit mdveganeats.com.