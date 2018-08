By BaltimoreStyle





Baltimore Style was delighted to welcome more than 150 readers, advertisers and friends at our happy hour on Aug. 8 at Citron in Quarry Lake. Great food and drink, plus good company and even a visit with a psychic, made the evening lots of fun.

Special thanks to Citron, of course, for hosting the party. Thanks, too, to Words With Boards for donating a happy hour cutting board. Photos were taken by David Stuck, Style’s photographer.