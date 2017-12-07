By Kimberly Uslin





Gone are the days when as-you-need-it transportation was reserved to hailing a cab from the sidewalk or actually calling a cab service on the phone to get picked up. Ride-sharing services have taken over, and Baltimore is no exception. Below are this year’s most popular drop-off locations, according to Lyft (one of two of the most-used ride-sharing apps, for those not in the know):

The Lyftie Awards

Most Visited Restaurant: R.House

Most Visited Bar: Max’s Taphouse

Most Visited Event Venue: Royal Farms Arena

Most Visited University: Towson University

Only In Baltimore: Lexington Market

Trending Destination: Sagamore Pendry