Gone are the days when as-you-need-it transportation was reserved to hailing a cab from the sidewalk or actually calling a cab service on the phone to get picked up. Ride-sharing services have taken over, and Baltimore is no exception. Below are this year’s most popular drop-off locations, according to Lyft (one of two of the most-used ride-sharing apps, for those not in the know):
The Lyftie Awards
Most Visited Restaurant: R.House
Most Visited Bar: Max’s Taphouse
Most Visited Event Venue: Royal Farms Arena
Most Visited University: Towson University
Only In Baltimore: Lexington Market
Trending Destination: Sagamore Pendry