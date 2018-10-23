By Adranisha Stephens





The 2nd Annual Beltway Boards + Brews hosted by the Players Philanthropy Fund brought together more than 150 athletes, celebrities, philanthropists, business executives, community leaders and fans for a little friendly competition at the Baltimore Museum of Industry this month.

The star-studded cornhole tournament – yes, it was a cornhole tournament – raised visibility and generated more than $30,000 for PPF’s mission-driven services.

“We’re proud to host once again such a unique, high-quality event that showcases our clients and introduces the larger sports and entertainment community to how PPF can support their philanthropic mission,” said former Baltimore Ravens kicker, PPF co-founder and board chairman Matt Stover. “Each day, PPF’s services allow our clients to focus less on the administrative burdens of operating a charity or foundation, and more on giving back to their cause or mission of choice.”

Established in 2002, the foundation provides financial support to under-funded educational, religious and other charitable organizations.

“What we do, is we are the training wheels for our clients who want to have a private foundation,” Stover says. “They plug into our foundation, and they operate as if they have their own. We come alongside them and make sure that all the money is compliant, all the registration is done, insurance is done and we pay for those costs. We develop a platform that gives them options.”

Each day, PPF’s philanthropic management platforms power the day-to-day operations of more than 65 charitable organizations which have given more than $4 million for charitable purposes since 2011, Stover says.

“We’re going to double that here in the next couple of years,” he says. “My goal is to have more than $15 million in the next five years going through the PPF fund. If we can do that, think of how much more money will be going to the causes that we need in our communities.”

Emily Hunter, principal at Arlington Elementary-Middle School in northwest Baltimore, says she has enjoyed working with the PPF foundation so far.

“We have been able to do more for our teachers, which has empowered them to do more for our students, helping us to reach our overall mission and vision,” she says.

Attendees also had the opportunity to bid on a wide array of auction items donated by PPF clients and supporters. Some of the items included an M&T Bank Stadium tour, on-field access and Raven’s game day tickets, 2019 U.S. Open tennis tickets, tickets to Game 2 of the World Series in Boston, among many others.

The multi-round of intense, but fun, competition was led by co-cornhole coordinators Randy and Tammy Bode. The following celebrity-guest pairings took the top prizes donated by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Iron Rooster: 1st Place, Justin Tucker and Chris Rolfe; 2nd Place, Gerard Shepard and Carl May; 3rd Place, Nick Boyle and Rich Nowosnelski.

In addition to the competition, guests enjoyed BBQ provided by The Classic Catering People and craft beers and other spirits provided jointly by Classic Catering and Chesapeake Beverage. Live entertainment was provided by local musician Jake Kaiser.

For more details about PPF, visit www.ppf.org.