Want to see some adorable dogs? Look no further.

Best of the Fest

We were so excited to be a part of the Baltimore Humane Society’s DogFest! Here are the Audience Picks for Best of the Fest.

Overall Winner: Mikazuki

Best Smile: Maya

Best Mutt: Rambo

Thanks to all who voted!

Find out more about the Baltimore Humane Society at www.BmoreHumane.org.