Big Bash 2018: Our Fashion Show

By BaltimoreStyle





We had such a fantastic time at this year’s STYLE Big Bash that we can’t stop reliving it. The proof is in the numbers: With more than 485 people in attendance at our party, we think it’s safe to say that our “Royal Affair” at the Royal Sonesta Harbor Court was a great success. Roughly 35 models hit the runway in our fashion show, produced by Lana Rae, well-known creative director and influencer. The show was a mix of light and dark, creating a stylish ambiance to showcase the latest styles from Baltimore’s best boutiques.

Check out some of our favorite photos from the fashion show here. Click on your favorite looks for a closer view. Many thanks to these wonderful stores for helping us showcase Baltimore’s amazing style.