By Oyin Adedoyin





The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore (RMH) are seeking talented local artists to contribute artwork for a new house they are building in the historic Jonestown neighborhood of Baltimore.

The house is scheduled to open in early 2019 and will be bigger than their previous homes to accommodate more families traveling to Baltimore for medical treatment.

RMH wants to bring life, culture, community and comfort to guests during their stay with as much local art as possible.

“We’re not looking for just paintings,” says Sandy Pagnotti, executive director of RMH. She is interested in “all kinds of mediums including mosaic, quilting, and paintings.”

Pagnotti stresses the values of RMH, including the importance of collaboration and the positive impact it has on everyone.

“It’s always been part of our thing,”, she says. “Our philosophy is to engage as many people as possible.”

Not only is this a great cause, it’s also a unique opportunity for artists to reach a world-wide audience with their work and to be a part of something bigger than themselves.

“It’s almost like our hallways will become an art gallery…they [the artists] are part of a legacy,” Pagnotti says.

There is no particular limit on the number of artists they are looking for. According to Pagnotti, the new house has “plenty of walls that are plain right now.” Submitted art should convey a positive message, and the values of the artists chosen should align with the values of RMH.

“Everyone who’s involved with us has a heart for our mission,” she says.

The deadline for submitting an application is July 6, and finalists will be notified by July 16.

For more information or to complete an application, visit: RMHCBaltimore.org/application.

Image courtesy of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Baltimore Instagram.