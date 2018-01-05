By Kimberly Uslin





There’s something about a big, beautiful bowl. Not only can it really pull a room together, it’s a vessel of unbridled potential: Will you fill it with flowers, or let it become a home for keys and knickknacks? Will it sit pretty in the living room, or become home to fresh fruit and veggies in the kitchen? The possibilities are endless, which is why it’s the perfect purchase for the beginning of a new year. We’re starting off our 2018 with this stunning wooden Parat bowl, imported from India to Fells Point’s Su Casa. Traditionally used for kneading dough, the bowl is as practical as it is pretty — an attitude we’re trying to embrace as we keep our resolutions. $75 at Su Casa, 901 S. Bond St., 410-522-7010, sucasa-furniture.com