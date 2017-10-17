By Kimberly Uslin





$1,199,000 MODERN MARVEL

Bed: 6 Bath: 4/2 Square feet: 6,801

This cool Cockeysville home comes equipped with a two-story marble foyer, a beautiful brick patio overlooking the forest, and not one, but two, fireplaces—including a two-story Master Craftsman stone fixture in the great room. A wet bar, billiards room and home gym add to the fun, but the bedrooms are the real stars of the show, each one more massive than the next. – Claudia O’Hara, Long & Foster Real Estate, 410-274-2936

$560,000 SMALL WONDER

Bed: 3 Bath: 2 Square feet: 2,086

Everything about this Towson property is just too charming, from its location—Piccadilly Road!—to its slanted ceilings. The cute Cape Cod is newly renovated, featuring a tasteful color scheme of gray and sparkling white, hardwood flooring and (you guessed it), two fireplaces— one in the great room, one in the living room. Love landscaping? You’re in luck. The spot also features a lovely little English garden. – Mia Anderson-Fleming, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, 410-693-3354

$1,375,000 OLD-SCHOOL COOL

Bed: 4 Bath: 5/1 Square feet: 5,002

Why settle for less? On Springlake Way sits a home where you can have it all: gorgeous Colonial stone architecture, an expansive landscaped yard complete with a patio and whimsically painted and papered walls and, most importantly, quite a few fireplaces (three, to be exact). Though it certainly speaks to a certain era, this home is truly timeless. – Noah Mumaw, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, 410-409-1791

$645,000 CITY LIVING

Bed: 3 Bath: 3/1 Square feet: 2532

Sadly, most fireplaces in the city proper aren’t functional—but this fine Federal Hill home stays code-compliant with a gorgeous electric option. The spacious townhouse is home to a huge kitchen and plenty of natural light, too, as well as stunning floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and an unbeatable rooftop deck. Best of all? It comes complete with two parking spots, which anyone who’s ever parked in Fed knows is practically priceless. – Eric Figurelle, Cummings & Co. Realtors, 410-981-9648