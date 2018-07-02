By Rebecca Cohen





Take a break from the normal beach experience and head to Cape May, New Jersey for a weekend of paranormal activity at Historic Cold Spring Village. The village, comprising of 27 homes from 1691 to 1912, has centuries worth of stories — many of them scary and supernatural. Visitors can go on ghost walks to learn about past sightings, listen to lectures about the spectral activity in the village and meet a photographer who specializes in capturing spirits on film. For more personal experiences, a medium will connect visitors with their own ghosts. Guests also can learn how to use a divining rod, and kids can partake in a scavenger hunt. Years ago, paranormal investigators were drawn to the village whose buildings were relocated from all over Cape May County — and presumably brought with them what can only be described as “unusual activity,” says Clare Juechter, village administrator. To get the full historic experience, Juechter recommends spending at least two hours in Cold Spring, which also has a brewery, a farm complex with horses, pigs, chickens, cows and sheep and crafts for kids and adults. July 7-8, Historic Cold Spring Village, hcsv.org