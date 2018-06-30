Come join STYLE for happy hour

By BaltimoreStyle





Save the date! We’d love to see you on Thursday, July 19 at Michael’s in Timonium for a Baltimore STYLE happy hour.

The fun lasts from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Admission is $10 and a portion of the proceeds benefits the Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library. And as our thank you for showing love to the library, your first drink is free.

Expect drink specials throughout the night, plus lots of great company, good food and a Thursday night well spent.

RSVP at StyleSummer.eventbrite.com.

Michael’s is at 2119 York Road.