By Laura Dzubay and Lauren Fitch





Ice cream made using liquid nitrogen is all the rage these days, but Hunt Valley’s new Sub Zero Ice Cream kicks things up a (seriously tasty) notch.

The shop includes multiple bases, from original and custard to low-fat and vegan creams, as well as 20 flavors (try Tiger’s Blood or Green Tea). Customers can choose from a variety of mix-ins, including wheat- and nut-free options, or go with a pre-designed “sensation,” served in a waffle bowl.

Once base, flavor and mix-ins have been selected, the real adventure begins. The liquid nitrogen is sprayed into the bowl, producing a cool fog that spreads across the counter and under the glass. A simple ice cream order is turned into a fun and fascinating spectacle, and on most days, a long line of patrons can be found watching in disbelief, phones recording the experience for Snapchat or Instagram.

If there’s a drawback to the process, it’s that the Sub Zero employees can only make one cone at a time, so the line moves a little more slowly than it would at other ice cream places. But we promise–the the tasty result makes it all worth it.