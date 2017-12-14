By Kimberly Uslin





There’s nothing better than a warm, cuddly pillow on a chilly winter night … and the Pelliccia Pillow from Crate and Barrel is more than up to the job. The luxe cushion is the perfect combination of fashion and function, featuring trendy texture and an oh-so-soft Mongolian sheepskin front, faux suede back and feather-down (or down-alternative) insert. The fabulously fluffy pillow is available in three colors — Ivory, Mushroom Brown and Silver Grey — and mixes and matches with the whole host of household hues, adding touchable fuzz to couches and chairs of any texture. (We especially love the way it looks with leather!) Best of all, it’s nearly two feet tall — all the better for cozy naps in front of the fire. $189 each, crateandbarrel.com