Curb Enthusiasm You know it when you see it: the drop-dead, wish-I-lived-there look of a house that you can't stop thinking about.

By Susan C. Ingram





CLASSY GLASSY GLYNDON

$1,795,000

BEDROOM: 5, BATH: 4/1, SQUARE FEET: 7,272, ACRES: 27

That’s right, Alice. Stop and take a look through this see-through, looking- glass house boasting floor-to-ceiling views from just about every stunning, stone- and hardwood-embellished inch. The better to spy your built-in pool, duck pond and rolling greenery. — BRIAN SAVER, NORTHROP REALTY, 410-531-0321

FELLS FULL FRONTAL

$449,000

BEDROOM: 2, BATH: 2/1, SQUARE FEET: 2,880

Face it. You know you’ve always wanted the freedom of working for yourself. And what a dream come true to have your own little storefront shop, where after your workday ends you can flip over the OPEN sign, head upstairs to your cozy hardwood floors and fireplaces, grab that martini and settle into the tub. Ah, success. — NED CHAMBERS, MONUMENT SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY, 443-708-7074

BREWMEISTER BEAUTY

$749,900

BEDROOM: 4, BATH: 4/1, SQUARE FEET: 4,656

Live like the beer makers of Old Baltimore lived, when the gilded age was still gilded and this brew town had more beers than you could shake a stalk of hops at. This 1909 Essex Victorian lady has plenty of porch for a party and an interior that will, well, gild your lilies. — GARY GESTSON, LONG & FOSTER REAL ESTATE, 301-975-9500

COTTAGE CHARMS

$979,000

BEDROOM: 5, BATH: 3/1, SQUARE FEET: 5,641

OK. Sometimes all you want is a humble stone and clapboard cottage

nestled in a quiet forest that beckons you home with its warm, golden glow windows, crackling fireplace, cathedral ceilings, marble soaking tub and posh home theater. C’mon, give me the simple life! — JASON PERLOW, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES HOMESALE REALTY, 410-456-3370