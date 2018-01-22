By Emily Rose Barr





Afternoon tea has long been one of my favorite indulgences, so when I heard about Gypsy’s Tearoom in Westminster, I knew I had to go. During the cooler months, nothing beats sipping a signature blend accompanied by scones with clotted cream and jam, finger sandwiches, and a tray of tempting pastries. And if you have a sweet tooth (and a penchant for all things British) like me, then you’re in for a treat.

Gypsy’s is housed in the historic William Winchester House, dating all the way back to 1760. The two-story dwelling is modeled after traditional English-style tearooms, with a quaint and welcoming feel. From the moment we walked in, with tempting loose-leaf teas in plain sight and free samples of seasonal blends at the ready, I knew we were in good hands.

We were seated in the upstairs tearoom (there are 4 total), where wide open windows looked out onto the green pastures below. I was somewhat overwhelmed, in the best way, by the 6 pages of teas to choose from, ranging from traditional blacks, whites, greens, and reds, to herbal infusions and oolongs. We opted for 2 half pots each: the Almond Cookies (their most popular), Chai-Me and 2 winter blends, featuring flavors of eggnog, peppermint and chocolate. With so many selections to choose from, it was hard to go wrong.

Then out came the food, well-timed for our enjoyment: potato and leek soup, savory scones and assorted tea sandwiches filled with cucumbers, spreads, cheese, ham, radishes, tomatoes and more colorful delights. (As a vegetarian, I wasn’t disappointed).

Soon after came perfectly portioned sweets: chocolate cupcakes, cinnamon crumb cake, and rich truffles that called for more than a few sips of tea to wash down. If that doesn’t sound like enough, we refreshed our palates with a dish of orange sorbet!

Gypsy’s has quickly grown into a local staple for residents of Westminster and beyond, committed creating an authentic experience for afternoon tea aficionados and newbies alike. Gypsy’s offers a variety of menu options, including savory, cream and parfait teas, as well as dessert tea, royal tea, full afternoon tea (their most popular) and more.

Next time you’re looking for some peace and tranquili-tea, head to Gypsy’s. As you sip and savor, you’ll be glad you did.

Gypsy’s Tearoom

111 Stoner Avenue

Westminster, MD