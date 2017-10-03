Daytrippin’: Autumn in Annapolis

By Emily Rose Barr





If you haven’t been to Annapolis recently, now’s the time. My pup and I made our way to the state capitol on a perfectly sunny Sunday, and couldn’t have asked for a better day to explore the waterfront hub.

This was my second visit, and I have to say, having last gone at the peak of summer, there’s something about the beginning of the harvest season that gives it a little something extra. Maybe it was the Halloween decorations that were just beginning to pop up in storefronts and windows, or the light jacket weather that made the stroll down to the marina so enjoyable. Either way, there was a sense of quiet leisure to the surroundings, and I got the feeling that it wasn’t unusual, even on a comfortably crowded afternoon.

We started on Main Street, and strolled the shops, which although were not all dog-friendly, were nonetheless cheerful and inviting. We then headed down Dock Street to take in the dozens of sailboats taking up residence in the harbor, but not before stopping for an ice cream cone at Annapolis Ice Cream Company–the pumpkin pie and oatmeal raisin cookie flavors really hit the spot.)

Next we made our way over to State Circle, home to the historic Maryland State House, surrounded by pockets of shops and strings of colorful homes complete with Victorian style porches. (While we didn’t tour the U.S. Naval Academy, it’s within walking distance from the State House.)

We crossed the Spa Creek Bridge to neighboring Eastport (also accessible via water taxi), and ended our day’s adventure with a stroll through a quiet residential patch, taking in the capitol sights from across the harbor. The town is only a 1-mile walk or a nice jog and boasts fresh seafood along the waterfront. Well worth the short workout!

Annapolis was incredibly friendly (a furry companion never hurts), and seemed to capture the spirit of the East Coast without any gimmicks or pretentiousness. It was a good feeling to leave home for the comforts of a city that felt equally welcoming.